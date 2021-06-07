Web design ICE CREAM

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
HI! I would like to share with you my work on creating a Ui/Ux design for gelateria. I hope that the illustration presented in the work, delicious colors can also transfer you to the world of childhood and joy, as everyone's favorite ice cream does.
PLEASANT VIEWING !