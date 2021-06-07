Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Raquel Breternitz

Embodied Disability Illustrations - 2

Embodied Disability Illustrations - 2 justice disability cartoon colorful comics illustration
I was contracted by my friends and awesome disability activists Josh Halstead and Thea Bieling to illustrate a talk they give on the embodiment of disability, using the metaphor of access through an expected, "abled" body. This illustration shows some more folks who aren't considered when we create "doors" (read: barriers) to success based on a default, "abled" cis-hetero white male.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
