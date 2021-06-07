Embodied Disability Illustrations - 2

Trending designs to inspire you
I was contracted by my friends and awesome disability activists Josh Halstead and Thea Bieling to illustrate a talk they give on the embodiment of disability, using the metaphor of access through an expected, "abled" body. This illustration shows some more folks who aren't considered when we create "doors" (read: barriers) to success based on a default, "abled" cis-hetero white male.