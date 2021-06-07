Raquel Breternitz

Embodied Disability Illustrations - 1

Embodied Disability Illustrations - 1
I was contracted by my friends and awesome disability activists Josh Halstead and Thea Bieling to illustrate a talk they give on the embodiment of disability, using the metaphor of access through an expected, "abled" body. This illustration shows some folks who aren't considered when we create "doors" (read: barriers) to success based on a default, "abled" cis-hetero white male.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
