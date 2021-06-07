SUBTLEBRICKSTUDIOS Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
After watching the David Carson MasterClass, I decided to take a different approach with the logo.
The brand values and terms for inspiration for the company include curiosity, insight, and discover.
Beyond that, some ideas that we are trying to elicit are masonry, the sum being greater than the parts, and of course, a brick.