Pushable OTO – Pushable App by Chris X

Pushable App is a cloud-based autoresponder for WEB PUSH notifications. It lets you profit by sending “push” messages. It’s the SAME technology that Apple & Google use with their phones. But for the first time ever, they can use it on Windows, Mac… any device. So YOU can start building a list that’s 10x more profitable than email.

“Push notifications” – which let people subscribe to your list directly, with no autoresponder. And once they signup, you can send them a message (broadcast or followup), in less than 60 seconds. Directly & instantly, into their browser, with huge images & clickable buttons. And do it over-and-over, 24/7, with no deliverability issues. Now, this is different to notifications on your phone (which Apple and Google currently use to maintain their iron-grip on the global economy).

I’m talking about BROWSER notifications, especially to DESKTOP devices (where all the buyers are!). These just plain work, get massive deliverability, huge clicks, and allow you to send fast buyer traffic. Plus, since very few people are doing it, you don’t need to worry about people getting ‘inbox blindless’. And best of all, it’s SO easy to do. You simply add one line of code to your website. Then when people click “Yes” to signup. They’re instantly added to your list. Then you just use his method to “copy and paste” any website you want to promote – and send a super-targeted, highly-clickable, rich-media promo. And So Very Necessary For Average People Who Want To List-Build in 2021.

Push Notifications Work Because They Deliver Huge, Visual Images & Buyer Buttons – Right into the Visitor’s Browser window – And They Do It Instantly & Directly, with images, text & CTA button. It’s an orgy of clickability! Images….copy…native buttons for Windows & Mac (it looks like these are messages sent by the OS itself!). Best of all, you can easily just “cut out” images from whatever website you’re promoting (actually, software does it automatically! Keep reading…). So you’re getting huge clicks AND targeted clicks!

Now push messages are “rich media” & catch the eye – with a headline, subheadline, big image, small image. Plus a “call to action” button, which again drives targeted traffic (“get traffic now”, “profit as an affiliate” , etc). The only question is: when are YOU going to join the future, with this new, cutting-edge “rich media list building” technology, which was previously the secret of the tech GIANTS? Now, when no-one knows about it… or in 18 months when everyone is jumping on it? Isn’t it time YOU got in “on the ground-floor” on a new, ground-shaking technology – for once? Introducing Pushable App.

Push 3 Buttons For Free, Daily Leads, Traffic & Commissions:

PUSH 1: LOGIN: Login to Pushable App – the cloud-based app & create your new instant list

PUSH 2: DONE FOR YOU: Launch an instant website that builds your list AUTOMATICALLY

PUSH 3: FREE DAILY TRAFFIC: Send unlimited broadcasts & follow ups to your new list.

In fact, this page explains EVERYTHING. So, if you want to build a list… want a website of your own. You want to drive huge traffic to any affiliate link or website. Or, you just want to make COMMISSIONS, then check Pushable App Now.