Felipe Mandiola

Hei Hei logotype meaning

Felipe Mandiola
Felipe Mandiola
Hire Me
  • Save
Hei Hei logotype meaning skateboarding skate street calle ropa de calle streetwear ropa clothing identidad identity brand branding graphic design logos clean design logo
Download color palette

Checkout the full project here.

Felipe Mandiola
Felipe Mandiola
Making pixels look good since 2016.
Hire Me

More by Felipe Mandiola

View profile
    • Like