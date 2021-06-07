Diego Garcia ✪

Govlaunch — Startup Design System - Style guide

Govlaunch — Startup Design System - Style guide web app moodboard feel and look style guide design system ui components buttons forms green colors fonts styleguide illustration design uiux webdesign ux blue web duotone
Design system — Style guide
🔹 Designed all the forms, buttons, avatars, profiles, notifications, sliders, cards, checkboxes, tooltips, interactions, and micro-interactions of the web app.
🔹 Built all the components and the rest of the internal web app sections.
🔹 Concluded a style guide to provide consistency.

🚀 Lead Product Designer / Design Direction
