Govlaunch —Startup Web App

OVERVIEW
Design—from strategy to implementation—of an engaging platform for U.S. government tech-savvies and the companies that offer them services.

PROJECT
As a lead product designer, I designed and prototyped this new web app from the ground up.

My work necessitated research, design, and testing alongside a team of five engineers, content writers, and the company founder.

RESPONSIBILITIES
◆ UX research
◆ Persona development
◆ Features
◆ Wireframing
◆ User flows
◆ Product design
◆ Web design
◆ CRO
◆ Design direction
◆ Styleguide
◆ Design system

METHODS
🔹 Conducted a user survey and built personas based on the survey's results, using those personas to guide the platform's design.
🔹 Generated user flows and features for every persona.
🔹 Delivered the wireframing for the components and dashboards.
🔹 Converted the wireframes into high-fidelity assets.
🔹 Designed interactions and micro-interactions, profiles, stories pages, and home-feeds pages.
🔹 Built the rest of the internal web app sections.
🔹 Concluded a system where users can accomplish all the tasks needed.
🔹 Directed a design system and more internal web pages.
🔹 Assisted with the design and UX direction for a year, providing consistency and workflow to the team.

🚀 Lead Product Designer / Design Direction
Hire Me

