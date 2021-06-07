Govlaunch —Startup Web App

OVERVIEW

Design—from strategy to implementation—of an engaging platform for U.S. government tech-savvies and the companies that offer them services.

PROJECT

As a lead product designer, I designed and prototyped this new web app from the ground up.

My work necessitated research, design, and testing alongside a team of five engineers, content writers, and the company founder.

RESPONSIBILITIES

◆ UX research

◆ Persona development

◆ Features

◆ Wireframing

◆ User flows

◆ Product design

◆ Web design

◆ CRO

◆ Design direction

◆ Styleguide

◆ Design system

METHODS

🔹 Conducted a user survey and built personas based on the survey's results, using those personas to guide the platform's design.

🔹 Generated user flows and features for every persona.

🔹 Delivered the wireframing for the components and dashboards.

🔹 Converted the wireframes into high-fidelity assets.

🔹 Designed interactions and micro-interactions, profiles, stories pages, and home-feeds pages.

🔹 Built the rest of the internal web app sections.

🔹 Concluded a system where users can accomplish all the tasks needed.

🔹 Directed a design system and more internal web pages.

🔹 Assisted with the design and UX direction for a year, providing consistency and workflow to the team.