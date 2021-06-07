Govlaunch —Startup Web App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
OVERVIEW
Design—from strategy to implementation—of an engaging platform for U.S. government tech-savvies and the companies that offer them services.
PROJECT
As a lead product designer, I designed and prototyped this new web app from the ground up.
My work necessitated research, design, and testing alongside a team of five engineers, content writers, and the company founder.
RESPONSIBILITIES
◆ UX research
◆ Persona development
◆ Features
◆ Wireframing
◆ User flows
◆ Product design
◆ Web design
◆ CRO
◆ Design direction
◆ Styleguide
◆ Design system
METHODS
🔹 Conducted a user survey and built personas based on the survey's results, using those personas to guide the platform's design.
🔹 Generated user flows and features for every persona.
🔹 Delivered the wireframing for the components and dashboards.
🔹 Converted the wireframes into high-fidelity assets.
🔹 Designed interactions and micro-interactions, profiles, stories pages, and home-feeds pages.
🔹 Built the rest of the internal web app sections.
🔹 Concluded a system where users can accomplish all the tasks needed.
🔹 Directed a design system and more internal web pages.
🔹 Assisted with the design and UX direction for a year, providing consistency and workflow to the team.