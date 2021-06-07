Trending designs to inspire you
We are thrilled to launch the beta release of attendo app. Managing exceptional events shouldn't be inflexible and frustrating — we're on a mission to help you manage events without burnout.
Whether you have the world's 7.9 billion people at your event, Attendo helps you gather information from each attendee within milliseconds.
Here's the link to the application: https://www.attendoapp.com/