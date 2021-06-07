Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Govlaunch — Startup Design System - More Components

Govlaunch — Startup Design System - More Components logo uiux webdesign ux blue duotone web landing app web app system design system input drop down menu dropdownmenu menu notification avatar
Design system
🔹 Designed all the forms, buttons, avatars, profiles, notifications, sliders, cards, checkboxes, tooltips, interactions, and micro-interactions of the web app.
🔹 Built all the components and the rest of the internal web app sections.
🔹 Concluded a style guide to provide consistency.

🚀 Lead Product Designer / Design Direction
