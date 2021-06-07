Mohammad Ashik

Car Service App

Car Service App automobile services
This app is a digital platform for online car service booking. The user can view the list of services and all information about the services. The user can add information about himself and add his cars and view the service history. The user can also view his current service status. This app provides emergency service for users by collecting the location and reason of breakdown.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
