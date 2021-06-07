Diego Garcia ✪

Govlaunch —Startup Web App - Landing Page Version A ui landing page landing 3d 3d illustration figma web app home uiux webdesign ux blue web duotone
Landing page — A version
🔹 Designed multiple versions of the landing page.
🔹 Implemented CRO best practices for different landings for A/B testings.
🔹 The results were great and helped to refine and iterate the final design even more.

🚀 Lead Product Designer / Design Direction
