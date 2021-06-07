Wildlife - Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Logo mark designed for a fictional non-profit organization called Wildlife, as part of the Thirty Logos design challenge (now called Design Quests..
Also made a badge and logo type that can be seen on the poster, showcasing how the mark will apply in real world applications.
Happy to hear your thoughts and feedback on this.
Get in touch at hi@iamhsn.com
Website / Instagram