Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tyler Meininger

Tamagotchi ON Wonder Garden

Tyler Meininger
Tyler Meininger
Hire Me
  • Save
Tamagotchi ON Wonder Garden digital art tamagotchi illustration
Download color palette

I recently discovered that Tamagotchis have continued to exist past the 90's. I started a collection of some of the newer models and the shells are so "more is more" I got inspired to try an illustration in Procreate.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Tyler Meininger
Tyler Meininger
UI/UX Design & Development
Hire Me

More by Tyler Meininger

View profile
    • Like