Tamagotchi ON Wonder Garden

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I recently discovered that Tamagotchis have continued to exist past the 90's. I started a collection of some of the newer models and the shells are so "more is more" I got inspired to try an illustration in Procreate.