Sonik Review – SONIK Software by Akshat Gupta & Jaideep Bishnoi

SONIK REVIEW – IOS & ANDROID DFY BUSINESS INSIDE

Check my honest Review & get $5000 Bonuses: http://review-oto.com/sonik-review/

Imagine if minutes from now you could start getting paid big fat $1,000+ sales straight to your bank account… from hungry businesses that can’t get enough of your services.

On top of that, imagine if you had access to a $700B+ industry that is THRIVING in the current economy, so you could get virtually unlimited, untapped traffic 24/7 and sell any product or service.

Finally, imagine if you could press a single button and have any offer BLASTED directly to your customers’ phones and lock-screens… complete with that sweet notification “PING!”

That’s right – a virtually unlimited, untapped 24/7 traffic stream that maximizes your profit with zero work for you. AND THIS IS ALL…

100% Newbie Friendly

100% Done for you

200% money back guarantee if it doesn’t work for you (it will!)

HOW…?! Simple – By tapping into the fastest growing industry on Earth right now! Interested in? If you answer yes then you need to check my SONIK Review below now!

WHAT IS SONIK SOFTWARE?

FACT – Mobile App is now the next big thing, people are glue to their mobile phones than laptop, and every business needs a mobile app to 3X sales

PROBLEM: Mobile App is VERY expensive (developer charge $3000 – $10,000 for just 1-Single app) and require lots of technical stuff

SOLUTION – Here’s How You Can Turn Any Websites or Pages To Mobile App (Zero Coding)

SONIK is a brand new software that automatically transforms any website or page into a quality ios/android mobile app in just 3 clicks! No coding! No headache! Zero monthly fee forever!

SONIK Software tears down the huge entry barriers and gives everyone – yes even complete newbies – a cost-effective, lightning-fast solution to create your very own mobile apps on ios and android… with just a few clicks, zero coding, zero headaches & zero monthly fees!

(But only for you! Your competitors & the entire world still has to struggle, making this an unprecedented opportunity!)

Mobile apps are so in demand right now, you’ll find your apps are downloaded automatically and organically by everyone. And if you decide to build them to sell to clients, local businesses are ready to pay thousands for apps that look much worse than what SONIK Software creates for you in seconds.

As we’ve said – SONIK Software is fully compatible with iOS and Android and doesn’t even require you to register or pay for a developer account. But don’t worry – we’re giving you step-by-step and in-depth training anyway to help you get started, publishing your first apps for yourself and selling apps to others also!

Plus, SONIK Software is a breeze to use – all you have to do to get started is login to our web app and start customizing your dream app. You can even send notifications straight to the phones or tablets of people who download your apps.

Most people don’t check their emails, but you can bet that people check their phones! Imagine if you could place an affiliate link or your own offer right on their home-screen… how cool is that?!

Once you’re happy with the app, publishing simply takes a click of your mouse. You can even create apps for others the same way, and then sell it to them, by sending them to any client that pays you for the privilege (local or online).

It’s so easy to use, even a 5 year old can start their own mobile app business with it! SONIK Software is the only cloud based mobile app creator that lets you design stunning, gorgeous mobile apps from scratch with our drag & drop editor, but without any coding – and get this, without any monthly fees either!

Plus, you can use more than 30 done-for-you templates in any local or online niche to create the perfect mobile app in just minutes and sell them to businesses ready to pay you thousands for the privilege (YES – a full Commercial License is included!)

You can even turn any website into it’s own mobile app! Yes, get this – all you have to do is copy/paste any site URL into SONIK Software and have a fully-fledged mobile app ready to use! Local businesses will fight one another to give you their money!

This is a must-have App Creator for every website. You or your staff is probably wasting hours every week on tasks that this will do for you in minutes. So STOP wasting your precious time on menial tasks and let SONIK Software add color to your business by freeing up your time 10x more.

So don’t hesitate to check the next parts of this SONIK Review as I’ll show you how powerful it is!