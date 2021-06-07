Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
" black jackal " it's for a fashion mark.
And for the logo the client ask to create something that present the great Egyptian civilization. So I prefere to go with this concept, and I tried to reflect this property to this mark ( the combination between a geometric egyptian jackal and egyptian pyramid ).
What do you think about this design my friends ?
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com