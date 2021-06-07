Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Black Jackal black and white simple minimalist combination mark combination logo egyptian pyramid jackar fashion graphic design logo illustration design logos vector creative branding logodesigner designer art
" black jackal " it's for a fashion mark.
And for the logo the client ask to create something that present the great Egyptian civilization. So I prefere to go with this concept, and I tried to reflect this property to this mark ( the combination between a geometric egyptian jackal and egyptian pyramid ).
What do you think about this design my friends ?
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com

