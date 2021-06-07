Medley - Music Cataloging App

Trending designs to inspire you
Medley is an efficient music cataloging management app for Vinyl and CD collectors. Using Medley gives you access to your entire catalog, anywhere. It's easy and fun, allowing you to quickly catalog an album or multiple albums by the same artist and search from Discog's vast, user-built music database.