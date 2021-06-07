Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ashita Vijay seth

DailyUI- Become a Better Designer in 100 Days

Ashita Vijay seth
Ashita Vijay seth
  • Save
DailyUI- Become a Better Designer in 100 Days illustrations design uiux
Download color palette

#dailyUI
Challenge:
“DailyUI- Become a Better Designer
in 100 Days”

DailyUI is a hypothetical app which helps you to Learn and Improve Your Skills
along with Building Your Portfolio by providing you with daily UI challenges for the next 100 days.

Stay tuned for more shots.
Thanks for watching.
For work inquiries:
ashitaseth9454@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Ashita Vijay seth
Ashita Vijay seth

More by Ashita Vijay seth

View profile
    • Like