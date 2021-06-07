Govlaunch — Startup Web App

🔹The story page is one of many internal pages. Here the government tech-savvy can publish and update stories while they make progress in the projects.

🔹The rest of the users can follow up the story to check stages, logistics, products, and resources they use to make it happen.

🔹 Assisted with the design and UX direction for a year, providing consistency and workflow to the team.