Diego Garcia ✪

Govlaunch — Startup Web App

Diego Garcia ✪
Diego Garcia ✪
web app product design government
Govlaunch — Startup Web App

🔹The story page is one of many internal pages. Here the government tech-savvy can publish and update stories while they make progress in the projects.
🔹The rest of the users can follow up the story to check stages, logistics, products, and resources they use to make it happen.
🔹 Assisted with the design and UX direction for a year, providing consistency and workflow to the team.

Diego Garcia ✪
Diego Garcia ✪
Lead Product Designer / Design Direction
