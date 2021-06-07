Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Christiane Holden

Stationary Branding Project

Christiane Holden
Christiane Holden
  • Save
Stationary Branding Project sustainable visual identity leopard journal planner diary brand identity brand typography logo illustrator branding vector illustration graphic design design
Download color palette

A Branding Stationary Project - PART 3

Allowing yourself to self-reflect, organising your thoughts, setting & achieving your goals anywhere and anytime is what Tulis is all about.

They offer a variety of planners and journals for everyday use.
Available as a bullet point journal, lined or blank.

Brand Attributes:
- Empowering
- Relaxing
- Sustainable

Christiane Holden
Christiane Holden

More by Christiane Holden

View profile
    • Like