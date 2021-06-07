Eight28 Brand Identity

Launched in Spring 2020, Eight28 is a podcast that aims to share the gospel and highlight the key stories of others who have been impacted by it.

I created the brand identity which included the logo, podcast cover art, social media banners, and promotional graphics. The client had a colour palette and font in mind at the beginning of the project that I worked with.

iPhone mockup created by user17882893 (www.freepik.com)