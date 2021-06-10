Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tommy Blake

Several Ventures Branding

Tommy Blake
Tommy Blake
Hire Me
  • Save
Several Ventures Branding seal typography logo branding design illustration icon
Download color palette

Lots of secondary marks to round out the Several Ventures brand. Which is your favorite?

Instagram | Portfolio

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Tommy Blake
Tommy Blake
Branding + UI Design + Illustration
Hire Me

More by Tommy Blake

View profile
    • Like