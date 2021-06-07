Joe Lewis Bevill Jr.

Kaijune Day 1-"Brute"

Kaijune Day 1-"Brute"
I’m doing "kaijune" this year: drawing some kaiju every day. I love big monsters and actually don’t draw them that often so this should be fun. ****
Day 1-“Brute”
Brutum
A strong and simple lizard monster. He enjoys bathing in lava and crunching on bones like a big terrifying dog.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
