A Branding Stationary Project - PART 1
Allowing yourself to self-reflect, organising your thoughts, setting & achieving your goals anywhere and anytime is what Tulis is all about.
They offer a variety of planners and journals for everyday use.
Available as a bullet point journal, lined or blank.
Brand Attributes:
- Empowering
- Relaxing
- Sustainable