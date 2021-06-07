Christiane Holden

Branding Stationary

Christiane Holden
Christiane Holden
  • Save
Branding Stationary sustainable leopard naming visual identity typography illustrator vector illustration graphic design design logo planner journal diary brand identity branding
Download color palette

A Branding Stationary Project - PART 1

Allowing yourself to self-reflect, organising your thoughts, setting & achieving your goals anywhere and anytime is what Tulis is all about.

They offer a variety of planners and journals for everyday use.
Available as a bullet point journal, lined or blank.

Brand Attributes:
- Empowering
- Relaxing
- Sustainable

Christiane Holden
Christiane Holden

More by Christiane Holden

View profile
    • Like