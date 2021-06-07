Illustrate a still life scene found around your home.

Trending designs to inspire you
Ready to exercise your illustration skills this week?
In this Dribbble Weekly Warm-Up, we're challenging you to pick a still life scene from around your home, and illustrate it in your own unique style.
Whether it be a scene from your kitchen counter, a collection of objects placed on your desk, or even a portrait of your favorite houseplant, let your creativity run wild.
We can't wait to see what you come up with!