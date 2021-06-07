Murilo Marks Hennemann

The good cat jumps over the lazy brown fox

The good cat jumps over the lazy brown fox illustration design study concept doodle cat
Tried to be playful with a rectangle shape. Saw an animal there and started doodling. Ended up with a cat. Wonder how I could use it in an interface and give some flow and dynamism with it. 😺

* Dribbble is trolling me, so you may see some unexpected image cuts. As soon as I figure out how to fix it, I will.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
