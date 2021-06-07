The good cat jumps over the lazy brown fox

Trending designs to inspire you
Tried to be playful with a rectangle shape. Saw an animal there and started doodling. Ended up with a cat. Wonder how I could use it in an interface and give some flow and dynamism with it. 😺
* Dribbble is trolling me, so you may see some unexpected image cuts. As soon as I figure out how to fix it, I will.