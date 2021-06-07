Japan Travel Concept - Daily UI 003

Trending designs to inspire you
Day three of the Daily UI Challenge. The task was to design a landing page. I chose to create a website for a Japan Travel Agency.
I look forward to any feedback! Hit the Like button to support :)