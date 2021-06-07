Pride is for everyone to embrace who they are and let the world know in style! The rainbow aptly signifies the colorful activities and flavors of pride month celebration. The site include rallies, pride parades, parties, workshops, concerts, and countless more LGBTQ+ events to attract participants from all over. The Pride community takes huge pride in their movement , going all out for the festivities with elaborate costumes, makeup, and, of course, glitter so that they sparkle for the whole world to see. Also remembering the Pride heroes who've paved the way.