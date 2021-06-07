Scott Fuller

Rogue Mechanic

Scott Fuller
Scott Fuller
Hire Me
  • Save
Rogue Mechanic
Rogue Mechanic
Download color palette
  1. 060621_Dr-07.png
  2. 060621_Dr-08.png

NEW WORK – Rogue Mechanic
John Satory, a 30-year veteran bike mechanic came to me and asked for a new identity for his brand, and here it is! Rogue Mechanic is the evolution of his industry experience; a logo that’s as bold and passionate as he is. Stay tuned for more!

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Scott Fuller
Scott Fuller
Designer, Illustrator & Southern Modernist
Hire Me

More by Scott Fuller

View profile
    • Like