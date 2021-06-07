Alena Tsitovish

Demons deer

Demons deer watercolor gold bnw illustration animals demon doe
The great Russian poet Alexander Sergeevich Pushkin would have turned 222 this year. In honor of him, 14 illustrators created a collaboration based on his works.
Full project is here!

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
