Auto Insurance App Concept

Auto Insurance App Concept car auto insurance ui app mobile ios
What if the car insurance cost was based not on your age or credit score but on how much you actually drove? Here’s the concept of such an app.

Easily control the cost of your insurance, have a look at the recommended mileage and overview of all violations at any moment.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
