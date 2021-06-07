Good for Sale
Asylab

iMac 24" - 10 Original & Clay Mockups Scenes - PSD

Asylab
Asylab
iMac 24" - 10 Original & Clay Mockups Scenes - PSD original mockups clay mockups mockup apple devices
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png
  3. 3.png
  4. 4.png
  5. 5.png
  6. 6.png
  7. 8.png
  8. 7.png

Price
$7
Good for sale
- Includes iMac 24" - 10 Mockups Scenes PSD high-quality files (All the scenes that you will see in the 2nd picture they already included in the purchase | 5 Original Mockups | 5 Clay Mockups).

- Includes 2 different front base for original and clay version.

- You can hide the border black of the screen.

- Each PSD Original Mockup has inside 7 Default Colors - (Silver, Blue, Purple, Pink, Orange, Yellow & Green).

- For the clay version each PSD Mockup has inside 14 Default Colors - (You can choose any color that you want).

- Customizable color of the device.

- Each PSD Mockup is very well organized and easy to use. Includes 2 videos help on how to replace the screen + general usage.

- Customizable Background (All assets are separated from the background). You can hide the keyboard or mouse if you want to.

- Each Resolution PSDs - 7600 x 5000 - 300 DPI.

Note: Not included wallpapers used or Screens. You need to place your own screen.

Please feel free to message us if you have any questions.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Asylab
Asylab
We create awesome devices mockups, logo mockups and more.

