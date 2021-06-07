iMac 24" - 10 Original & Clay Mockups Scenes - PSD

- Includes iMac 24" - 10 Mockups Scenes PSD high-quality files (All the scenes that you will see in the 2nd picture they already included in the purchase | 5 Original Mockups | 5 Clay Mockups).

- Includes 2 different front base for original and clay version.

- You can hide the border black of the screen.

- Each PSD Original Mockup has inside 7 Default Colors - (Silver, Blue, Purple, Pink, Orange, Yellow & Green).

- For the clay version each PSD Mockup has inside 14 Default Colors - (You can choose any color that you want).

- Customizable color of the device.

- Each PSD Mockup is very well organized and easy to use. Includes 2 videos help on how to replace the screen + general usage.

- Customizable Background (All assets are separated from the background). You can hide the keyboard or mouse if you want to.

- Each Resolution PSDs - 7600 x 5000 - 300 DPI.

Note: Not included wallpapers used or Screens. You need to place your own screen.

Please feel free to message us if you have any questions.