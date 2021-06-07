Ashley R.

Create a Contact

Ashley R.
Ashley R.
  • Save
Create a Contact contact list app
Download color palette

This is a fun user interface that pops up after the user has completed a phone call with an unregistered phone number. This gives the user the option to create a new contact with this number, or add it to an existing contact.

I used Figma.

This is one of my first UI prototype created. It can use more improvement and I will change it over time.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Ashley R.
Ashley R.

More by Ashley R.

View profile
    • Like