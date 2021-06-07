Create a Contact

Trending designs to inspire you
This is a fun user interface that pops up after the user has completed a phone call with an unregistered phone number. This gives the user the option to create a new contact with this number, or add it to an existing contact.
I used Figma.
This is one of my first UI prototype created. It can use more improvement and I will change it over time.