B2C Info Solutions

Video Based Fundraising Application

B2C Info Solutions
B2C Info Solutions
Video Based Fundraising Application branding animation illustration ux appdesign app development app graphic design
Small acts when multiplied by millions, can transform the world ⚡⁣

B2C Info Solutions presents a sneak peek of one of its on going projects 🤓⁣

A video based fundraising app where influencers can create stimulating video content to increase donations to charities & welfare programmes ✨⁣

What an intelligent initiative, isn't it?⁣

Discuss your smart idea with our team now, and bring it into existence with chic of a technology ✅⁣

B2C Info Solutions
B2C Info Solutions

