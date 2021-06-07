Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ferdi Aktaç

Landing Page: Tatiloley

Ferdi Aktaç
Ferdi Aktaç
Landing Page: Tatiloley agency travel landing page
Hi everyone 🤘
This is a landing page concept for a Travel Agency in Turkey.
I've completed all the design processes, including the dashboard. I will share other pages soon. 🤙

What do you think guys? Feel free to comment bellow. Thank you ✌️

Ferdi Aktaç
Ferdi Aktaç
Visual & UI/UX Designer ✌️
