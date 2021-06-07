Landing Page: Tatiloley

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone 🤘
This is a landing page concept for a Travel Agency in Turkey.
I've completed all the design processes, including the dashboard. I will share other pages soon. 🤙
What do you think guys? Feel free to comment bellow. Thank you ✌️
