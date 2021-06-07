Trending designs to inspire you
Day 23/100
2nd Aurium - Headphone Shopping Landing Page
Hello Guys!!
This is an 2nd Aurium - Headphone Shopping Landing Page. I've taken 100 days of UI Challenge. What are your thoughts? Let me know in the comments.
Thank You!!