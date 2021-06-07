Good for Sale
Gfund – Charity Donation Mobile App UI Template

Gfund – Charity Donation Sketch Template

Price
$48
Gfund UI Kit is a high quality pack designed for Non Profit Organization, Donation, Charity, and Humanity. The package containing tons of useful elements and components to create mobile apps. It also includes 50 ready-made screens for iOS to make your design flow simple. We will update more and more categories and styles.

Email : touhid.ppi12@gmail.com
Skype : touhid666
Thanks You!!

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
