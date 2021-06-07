COVID 19 | Campaign

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey everyone!
This was a prevention campign about COVID-19. The first one of the pieces was about washing your hands "Make sure you wash your hands with plenty of water and soap for 20 seconds once you get back home. Avoid touching objects or surfaces around your house, specially in the kitchen and dining room". As a way to create conscience about good personal cleaning habits to prevent the spread of the virus.