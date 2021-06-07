Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
COVID 19 | Campaign

Hey everyone!
This was a prevention campign about COVID-19. The first one of the pieces was about washing your hands "Make sure you wash your hands with plenty of water and soap for 20 seconds once you get back home. Avoid touching objects or surfaces around your house, specially in the kitchen and dining room". As a way to create conscience about good personal cleaning habits to prevent the spread of the virus.

