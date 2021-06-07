Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rony Mondol

Food Delivery App

Rony Mondol
Rony Mondol
  • Save
Food Delivery App app landing page ui app ui app design website design uidesign uiux graphic design
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers! 🖐🏼

Last few day I was exploring a Food Delivery App. Here is the concept UI

Let me know what you thought.
And don't forget to press the LIKE 🖤

Thanks in advance 🙏🏼

I am available for new projects.
Send a mail at: ronymondol181@gmail.com

Rony Mondol
Rony Mondol

More by Rony Mondol

View profile
    • Like