Restaurant Themed Slot game Background Development

Restaurant Themed Slot game Background Development
An additional background opens up the restaurant hall in front of the players. Everything here is ready to receive guests.

The tablecloths sparkle with whiteness. There is not a single extra fold on them. Candles are already burning on the tables. Their lights are reflected in the thin glass of the glasses, which are placed in advance.

One feels that this is a gourmet restaurant: here the interior is made in a classic style, restrained colors prevail. This is how most players perceive elegance and luxury.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/mister-chef/

#Chef #Chefslot #Chefthemed #gamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

