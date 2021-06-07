Animal Charity App

Hey Everyone ☺︎

∘

Here are few screens made in @Fireart-d of the Charity app concept. Here you can find animals through endangered exotic animals all over the world, read about them and make donations to support them. ☝︎

∘

I used natural, soft colors and clean lines/forms. And tried to create exotic, nature vibes. Hope you enjoy it!

∘

Feedback and ideas are very welcome! Thanks for watching! ↯

∘

And don't forget to:

Follow us on Twitter & Facebook & Instagram

∘

You're always welcome to visit our amazing Blog