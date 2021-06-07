lia_eye_
Fireart Studio

Animal Charity App

lia_eye_
Fireart Studio
lia_eye_ for Fireart Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Animal Charity App vector graphic illustration pictogram design ui ios app icons
Download color palette

Hey Everyone ☺︎

Here are few screens made in @Fireart-d of the Charity app concept. Here you can find animals through endangered exotic animals all over the world, read about them and make donations to support them. ☝︎

I used natural, soft colors and clean lines/forms. And tried to create exotic, nature vibes. Hope you enjoy it!

Feedback and ideas are very welcome! Thanks for watching! ↯

And don't forget to:
Follow us on Twitter & Facebook & Instagram

You're always welcome to visit our amazing Blog

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Fireart Studio
Fireart Studio
Hire Us

More by Fireart Studio

View profile
    • Like