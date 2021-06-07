Animal Charity App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Everyone ☺︎
∘
Here are few screens made in @Fireart-d of the Charity app concept. Here you can find animals through endangered exotic animals all over the world, read about them and make donations to support them. ☝︎
∘
I used natural, soft colors and clean lines/forms. And tried to create exotic, nature vibes. Hope you enjoy it!
∘
Feedback and ideas are very welcome! Thanks for watching! ↯
∘
And don't forget to:
Follow us on Twitter & Facebook & Instagram
∘
You're always welcome to visit our amazing Blog