Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ForSureLetters

Superfied

ForSureLetters
ForSureLetters
Hire Me
  • Save
Superfied unique classy vintage brushlettering inspiration branding aiga art logodesing logomaker superfied calligraphy custom logo design illustration script flow type lettering
Download color palette

Logo for an art direction & agency in Sweden, Stockholm. It was such a pleasure to work with an agency founder because of such a pleasant and natural flow. I realised when people truly enjoy your art it is not so hard to create things because of the vibe and good energy. Also you find some things common with people you work with.
https://superfied.com/ (logo not yet uploaded, in future)

ForSureLetters
ForSureLetters
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by ForSureLetters

View profile
    • Like