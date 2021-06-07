Trending designs to inspire you
Logo for an art direction & agency in Sweden, Stockholm. It was such a pleasure to work with an agency founder because of such a pleasant and natural flow. I realised when people truly enjoy your art it is not so hard to create things because of the vibe and good energy. Also you find some things common with people you work with.
https://superfied.com/ (logo not yet uploaded, in future)