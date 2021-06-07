Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Emanuel Serbanoiu

Update Weight Bottomsheet

Emanuel Serbanoiu
Emanuel Serbanoiu
  • Save
Download color palette

One of the cool things I love about ProtoPie is that you can use formulas to calculate and display the scroll position with simple Javascript.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Emanuel Serbanoiu
Emanuel Serbanoiu
As depicted in real life

More by Emanuel Serbanoiu

View profile
    • Like