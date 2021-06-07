Zajno Desing Meetup

I'm stoked to be the one to deliver the great news 😀

May 2021 was marked in Zajno history by the first Zajno Design Meetup that we organized - and, boy, this was incredible!

The event was held in Kharkiv, Ukraine and was aimed at gathering and growing the design community of Ukraine. We invited Ukraine’s leading specialists in digital design, animation and management to share their insights about such subjects as design, 3D, video production, crypto art and soft skills. It was a one-day meetup with a rich program that included 8 speeches and 4 workshops.

Check out Zajno Design Meetup Instagram here

Zajno Design Meetup was something we had been aspiring to do for a while but we never dreamt that it would turn out so cool! The amount of positive feedback and kind words we have received from both the attendees and speakers motivates us to keep going and to make the next event even bigger and better!

The animated illustration you can see above was created as part of the meetup branding to be used on social media and as a background animation on the main screen between the speeches. Hope you enjoy it.

Let me know what you think! ✌️

