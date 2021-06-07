Senya Zhukavin

Poster design – Wandering From The Past

Poster design – Wandering From The Past illustration 1984 design graphic design poster green flower plant 4 retro
Фотография засохшей комнатной пальмы напротив цифры "4".
4-й этаж 9-и этажного дома.

"Power is not a means, it is an end. One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship. The object of persecution is persecution. The object of torture is torture. The object of power is power." – George Orwell, 1984

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
