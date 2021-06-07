Peter Andresen

Boston.Gov Added Feature

Peter Andresen
Peter Andresen
  • Save
Boston.Gov Added Feature case study research ux research design wireframes prototyping information architecture interaction design user experience design user interface design ux design ui design ux
Download color palette

Boston.Gov recently went through a rebranding. I decided to add a new feature to their existing product. Boston citizens currently have no way to log-in and save their service history. I added a 'logged-in' experience so that users can track their order history and other requests. I made sure that my designs fit within the company's current brand identity and UI kit.

If you'd like to learn more about my process, head over to my full case study here: https://peterandresen.com/boston-dot-gov

Want to work together? Hit me up! petersandresen@gmail.com

Peter Andresen
Peter Andresen

More by Peter Andresen

View profile
    • Like