Boston.Gov Added Feature

Boston.Gov recently went through a rebranding. I decided to add a new feature to their existing product. Boston citizens currently have no way to log-in and save their service history. I added a 'logged-in' experience so that users can track their order history and other requests. I made sure that my designs fit within the company's current brand identity and UI kit.

If you'd like to learn more about my process, head over to my full case study here: https://peterandresen.com/boston-dot-gov

Want to work together? Hit me up! petersandresen@gmail.com