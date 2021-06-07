Boston.Gov Added Feature

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Boston.Gov recently went through a rebranding. I decided to add a new feature to their existing product. Boston citizens currently have no way to log-in and save their service history. I added a 'logged-in' experience so that users can track their order history and other requests. I made sure that my designs fit within the company's current brand identity and UI kit.
If you'd like to learn more about my process, head over to my full case study here: https://peterandresen.com/boston-dot-gov
Want to work together? Hit me up! petersandresen@gmail.com