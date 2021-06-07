Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gabor Boszormenyi
Mito Digital

Airline App Concept

Gabor Boszormenyi
Mito Digital
Gabor Boszormenyi for Mito Digital
Hire Us
  • Save
Airline App Concept redesign ui app ios airline
Airline App Concept redesign ui app ios airline
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble-Airline-2.png
  2. Dribbble-Airline-3.png

A sneak peek into our recent work for a US Airline which is still in the redesign phase although we thought to share some visual experiments and explorations in the client's brand domain.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Mito Digital
Mito Digital
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Mito Digital

View profile
    • Like