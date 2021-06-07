Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
避免群聚｜楷書

避免群聚｜楷書 漢字 手書き文字 필기한자 chinese calligraphy
你今天有沒有乖乖待在家防疫咧？

今年原本預計和 ystudio 物外設計 出版的實體習字帖
受到疫情的影響而做了些變化。
特別推出符合目前時事的詞語字帖，
以線上習字帖形式供大家自行列印練習。

※物外線上習字帖，在家防疫新樂趣，歡迎列印取用
「避免群聚」>> https://bit.ly/3gaehaq
▌書寫字體：葉曄×夜夜寫字 監修
▌文史資料：廖明睿 提供

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
