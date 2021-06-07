Signature Logo Embroidery Re-Design

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I completely restructured and redesigned this small, commercial embroidery business's website. I focused on the user flow for 'Get a Quote' which is meant to funnel perspective customers towards reaching out and creating a sales lead in the company's database.
If you'd like to learn more about my process, check out my full case study here: https://peterandresen.com/signature-logo-embroidery
Get in touch with me at petersandresen@gmail.com