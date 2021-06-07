Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ayelén López

Daily UI Challenge - Calculator

Ayelén López
Ayelén López
Daily UI Challenge - Calculator mockup calculator ux ui figma design dailyui
I had a lot of fun with this one. The challenge was to create a calculator of any type and I decided to create a savings calculator.
Hope you like it!
*Disclaimer: in this case, the illustrations aren't mine. I download them from here https://www.drawkit.io/product/working-from-home-illustrations

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Ayelén López
Ayelén López

